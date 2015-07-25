West Brom make Diaby offer

West Brom have offered former Arsenal midfielder Abou Diaby a contract at The Hawthorns.

Diaby was plagued by injuries during his time at Arsenal and spent the majority of the past two campaigns out with various problems.

But the 29-year-old could be set for a swift return to the Premier League following his Emirates Stadium release earlier this month.

West Brom head coach Tony Pulis told the club's official website: "Diaby came in, he had his medical yesterday [Friday]. We've made him an offer and we shall see.

"The big thing with Abou is getting him fit and having the confidence from the medical team to do that.

"He is a top player and I mean he is a top, top player. We've had a look and we think there are things he can do to improve his chances of playing 30 Premier League games and we're confident we can help him do that.

"Whether he accepts that and the ethos of the football club we'll wait and see."