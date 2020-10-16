West Brom striker Hal Robson-Kanu to miss Burnley clash with broken wrist

West Brom striker Hal Robson-Kanu is out of Monday night’s Premier League clash with Burnley as he recovers from surgery to repair his broken wrist.

The Wales international is expected to sit out for several weeks as a result of the injury he picked up in the 2-0 defeat by Southampton on October 4.

Manager Slaven Bilic is awaiting news of fellow frontman Callum Robinson, who was sent home from the Republic of Ireland camp last weekend as a close contact of an unnamed team-mate who had tested positive for coronavirus, while the game is likely to come too soon for new signing Karlan Grant.

Burnley boss Sean Dyche is hopeful striker Jay Rodriguez will be available to face his former club after missing the last three games in all competitions due to an ankle injury.

Winger Johann Berg Gudmundsson and goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell are having groin and hip issues respectively assessed.

Matt Lowton (ankle), Ben Mee (thigh) and Jack Cork (foot) remain sidelined.

West Brom provisional squad: Johnstone, Button, Gibbs, Ajayi, Townsend, O’Shea, Bartley, Kipre, Ivanovic, Furlong, Edwards, Krovinovic, Sawyers, Diangana, Livermore, Phillips, Pereira, Harper, Field, Gallagher, Austin, Robinson.

Burnley provisional squad: Pope, Peacock-Farrell, Taylor, Tarkowski, Pieters, Bardsley, Long, Dunne, Gudmundsson, Brownhill, McNeil, Brady, Stephens, Westwood, Benson, Wood, Barnes, Rodriguez, Vydra.