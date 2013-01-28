West Brom turn down second Odemwingie bid

Nigerian striker Odemwingie, who joined West Brom in 2010, handed in a transfer request on Friday which the club rejected.

"QPR have made a second, improved offer for Peter, which we have turned down," West Brom's sporting and technical director Richard Garlick said on the club website.

"As we have repeatedly stated, we have no need or desire to sell our core players."

Odemwingie, who has a contract with West Brom until 2014, took to Twitter at the weekend to criticise the club's decision to block the move, but then deleted a series of messages.

"Looked through my tweets. Deleted some. Was too much. Only excuses - home alone, dark, son and wife in hospital, frustrated," the player said.

Garlick added: "Since we turned down Peter's transfer request, he has made his position clear in a statement to the media and via his personal Twitter account. This matter will be dealt with internally."