West Brom v Port Vale: McManaman eager to secure first win

West Brom welcome Port Vale in the League Cup on Tuesday and winger Callum McManaman reckons a win over their League One visitors could kick-start their season.

Tony Pulis' side have taken just one point from their opening three Premier League outings, but ran champions Chelsea close in a five-goal thriller at The Hawthorns on Sunday.

Albion came up short in a 3-2 defeat, but showcased their attacking threat and will be heavy favourites to get their first win of the season in the second round of the League Cup.

Pulis will likely use the fixture as a chance to rotate his squad, although Saido Berahino's absence is set to continue – the England international having missed the weekend defeat as speculation of a move to Tottenham builds.

Striker Salomon Rondon impressed on his first start against Chelsea and McManaman has been buoyed by the side's attacking chemistry.

"I think once we find our first win, we will go on a run and win a few games," he told the club's official website.

"We showed that we can compete with the better teams in this league and that gives us plenty of confidence.

"The squad is gelling together really well. I think once we have got ourselves sorted defensively as a team that will help massively.

"We showed today that we are good on the attack so there is plenty to look forward to.

"The new players have come in and settled really well, which is obviously great for us."

Ex-Stoke City boss Pulis will hope to avoid an upset against his former employers' big rivals Vale, who are unbeaten in their league campaign, having also knocked out Championship side Burnley en route to the second round.

Striker Uche Ikpeazu could pose problems for West Brom's backline, scoring in each of the past two games as Vale held Swindon Town 2-2 before hammering Doncaster Rovers 3-0 at the weekend.

"We are not setting targets or getting carried away," warned manager Rob Page.

"We are pleased with the performance [against Doncaster], but it is about recreating that on Tuesday and then again on Saturday."