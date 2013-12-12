West Brom wait on Anichebe illness update
Victor Anichebe has emerged as a doubt for West Brom's Premier League clash at Cardiff City on Saturday.
The striker was unable to train on Thursday due to illness, leaving head coach Steve Clarke facing an anxious wait to see if the 25-year-old recovers in time for the game in the Welsh capital.
West Brom head to Cardiff desperate to end a five-game winless streak that has left the side two points above the bottom three.
Anichebe's possible absence is offset by the news Nicolas Anelka is available again after recovering from a groin injury that has sidelined the former France international forward since the end of last month.
Anelka is still awaiting his first goal since joining West Brom in July on a free transfer.
Goalkeeper Ben Foster has returned to full training following a broken foot, sustained in the goalless draw against Everton at the end of August, but the game in Cardiff will come too soon.
