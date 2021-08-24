West Brom waiting on Matt Clarke ahead of Arsenal clash

West Brom are waiting to discover the extent of Matt Clarke’s hamstring injury ahead of the Carabao Cup visit of Arsenal.

Brighton loanee Clarke pulled up chasing a loose ball shortly before half-time against Blackburn at the weekend.

Defender Semi Ajayi replaced Clarke against Rovers and may deputise once again.

Grady Diangana dropped to the bench at the weekend and could figure if boss Valerien Ismael shuffles his pack.

Martin Odegaard and Alexandre Lacazette are available for Arsenal.

Odegaard has now received full clearance to play following his £30million permanent switch from Real Madrid and Lacazette is back in full training following his positive Covid-19 test.

Summer signing Ben White also tested positive ahead of the Chelsea match and will not be available on Wednesday.

Kieran Tierney has returned to full training after suffering from cramps in his thigh and Hector Bellerin will have a late check on a thigh problem.