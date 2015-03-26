West Brom to wear retro kit for Leicester clash

Astle, who scored 137 goals in 292 appearances for the Hawthorns outfit, passed away from chronic traumatic encephalopathy at the age of just 59 in 2002.

The striker's debut came against Leicester in 1964 and the club have chosen the visit of Nigel Pearson's side to celebrate Jeff Astle Day.

West Brom's players will wear replicas of the kit worn for the club's 1968 FA Cup win before auctioning them off to raise funds for the foundation.

"We promised at the start of the season to honour both Jeff and his family's efforts to raise awareness of an important issue by dedicating a home game to him - and it promises to be a special day," said chairman Jeremy Peace.

"We are absolutely delighted the Premier League have granted permission for this kit change as an additional salute to a footballer who remains much loved.

"We are mindful that it is only the second time this has happened, which I think says much about Jeff’s standing and the gravity football places on the issues his death raised."

Manchester United and Manchester City played in retro kits to mark the 50th anniversary of the Munich air disaster in 2008 - the only previous time the Premier League has granted permission for a change of kit.