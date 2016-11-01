West Ham alter seating plan following crowd trouble

West Ham have made changes to their segregation plans following the crowd trouble that marred their EFL Cup victory over Chelsea.

London Stadium has been plagued by problems since West Ham moved to the former Olympic venue for the start of the 2016-17 season.

Following disturbances at matches against Watford and Middlesbrough, rival fans clashed in the ground as West Ham progressed to the quarter-finals in a 2-1 victory over Chelsea.

Amid calls for West Ham to take decisive action to prevent similar instances occurring in future, the club has altered the seating plan ahead of Saturday's home clash with Stoke.

The move was revealed in a statement released by the bet365 Stadium outfit, which read: "The Potters have been advised by West Ham that supporters in certain seats will be issued with new ones for Saturday’s game due to a change in seating arrangements."

have been advised by that some supporters in certain seats will be issued with new ones for Saturday’s game... November 1, 2016

Seven arrests were made by the Metropolitan Police following the Chelsea fixture.