West Ham to check on fitness of Michail Antonio for Arsenal clash

Michail Antonio faces a late fitness test ahead of West Ham’s home game against Arsenal on Monday.

The forward missed out at Wolves in midweek with a slight groin problem.

Jack Wilshere could also be involved after a groin problem but Lukasz Fabianski (torn hip muscle) and Manuel Lanzini (fractured collarbone) are still sidelined.

Dani Ceballos is the only confirmed absentee for Arsenal as they seek a first win in nine games.

The Spain midfielder is still missing with a hamstring issue, which is expected to keep him sidelined for at least another week.

Rob Holding has not featured in the last three games as he is eased back to full fitness following a slight knee problem but could be in contention to return.

West Ham provisional squad: Martin, Fredericks, Ogbonna, Balbuena, Cresswell, Rice, Noble, Snodgrass, Anderson, Fornals, Antonio, Roberto, Zabaleta, Diop, Masuaku, Sanchez, Yarmolenko, Holland, Wilshere, Haller, Ajeti.

Arsenal provisional squad: Leno, Martinez, Bellerin, Chambers, Mustafi, Holding, Papastathopoulos, Luiz, Kolasinac, Tierney, Guendouzi, Xhaka, Torreira, Willock, Maitland-Niles, Ozil, Pepe, Saka, Nelson, Lacazette, Aubameyang, Martinelli.