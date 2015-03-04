West Ham chief Gold 'hopeful' over Reid deal

The New Zealand international has been linked with moves to Tottenham and Arsenal when his contract expires at the end of the season.

Reports on Tuesday suggested Reid was ready to re-sign with Sam Allardyce's men, who are ninth in the Premier League.

Responding to a question on Twitter, Gold said he remained optimistic.

"I am hopeful that Winston will sign for us," he tweeted.

Reid joined West Ham in August 2010 after several seasons at Danish club Midtjylland.