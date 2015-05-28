West Ham expect Collins to return for pre-season

West Ham are hopeful that James Collins will recover from a calf injury in time to start pre-season training.

The centre-back lasted just 14 minutes of the London club's final home fixture of the Premier League season against Everton earlier this month after suffering a calf injury.

Collins is to undergo rehabilitation, but West Ham are hopeful of speedy recovery.

"James injured his calf in the first half of the match with Everton and will rehab for four to six weeks," read a statement on West Ham's website.

"We hope that he will be fit in time to start the pre-season with the squad."

Mark Noble missed the final match of the campaign at Newcastle United with a toe injury, but is also expected back for pre-season.

"Mark injured his big toe during the final training session of the season in Chadwell Heath," the statement added.

"He has had an injection and needs a few weeks of rest."