West Ham hand veteran defender Zabaleta new one-year deal

West Ham have handed veteran defender Pablo Zabaleta a new one-year deal.

The Hammers have exercised an option in the 34-year-old’s contract to keep him at the London Stadium until next summer.

“It’s great news and I’m so happy,” said Zabaleta.

“I’m enjoying my time at West Ham and I’ve got so much respect and so much passion for this profession. I’m still enjoying it and it’s made me feel I can go for another year.

“I just want to focus on what we’re doing with the club and with the team this season and be ready to go again next season, because I just want to enjoy every single moment.”

Argentinian right-back Zabaleta has made 65 appearances for West Ham joining from Manchester City in July 2017, including 26 so far this season.