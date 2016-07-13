West Ham held in North Carolina

Andy Caroll was on target for the first time in pre-season and Sofiane Feghouli marked his first start for his new club with an assist as West Ham were held to a 2-2 draw in a storm-interrupted clash with Carolina RailHawks in the United States.

Slaven Bilic's side ended their 12-day tour of the US without a win as they overcame an early own goal from Winston Reid against the North American Soccer League hosts.

After Reid had put through his own net from Nazmi Albadawi's cross after 13 minutes, Caroll teed up Reid to level the scores before getting in on the act himself three minutes later by converting a centre from new boy Feghouli, recently arrived from Valencia.

Thunder storms, lightning and heavy rain forced the action at WakeMed Soccer Park to be temporarily suspended after the break, before a much-changed West Ham side - still missing their Euro 2016 contingent, including the likes of France star Dimitri Payet - conceded a 63rd-minute penalty.

Youngster Lewis Page handled the ball in the box and Marvin Ceballos stepped up to convert from the spot, as West Ham failed to follow up last week's 3-0 defeat to Seattle Sounders with a victory.