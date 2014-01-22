West Ham at historic low, says co-chairman Gold

The Upton Park outfit were dumped out of the League Cup semi-finals on Tuesday, having suffered a 9-0 aggregate defeat to Manchester City, and currently occupy a spot in the Premier League relegation zone.

Furthermore, Sam Allardyce's men suffered a 5-0 defeat at the hands of Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup third round, and Gold feels these are dark days for West Ham.

"We are out of both cup competition having been beaten 5-0 and 9-0 this is a low point in the history of our great club," he tweeted.

"We must re group and prepare our selves for a tough relegation battle, players are returning from injury and together we can survive."

The men from East London have lost seven of their last nine matches in all competitions, and next face a trip to Stamford Bridge to face Chelsea on Wednesday.

Since 1993, West Ham have spent all but three seasons in English football's top flight.