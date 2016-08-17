West Ham hit with capacity restriction at Olympic Stadium

West Ham's hopes of a full house for their maiden Premier League fixture at the Olympic Stadium have been ended following a decision to restrict the capacity for Sunday's clash with AFC Bournemouth to 57,000.

Plans had been in place for West Ham's first league game at their new home to be played in front of a crowd of 60,000 but, following discussions with the London Stadium Advisory Group, the decision has been made by Newham Council to lower the maximum capacity by 3,000.

The ruling has occurred as a result of several sections of West Ham's support having stood, rather than remain seated, during the club's first two matches at the ground - a Europa League tie with Slovenian side Domzale and a friendly against Juventus.

Following Newham Council's decision, West Ham vice-chairman Karren Brady said that the club hopes to have the restrictions lifted in the near future, while joint-chairmen David Gold and David Sullivan added: "We understand the traditions of football and that many supporters like to stand, but the reality is that the license is for all-seating.

"Therefore, we urge our supporters to watch the game from their seats."

West Ham, who lost out to a late Diego Costa goal as their first game of the season ended in a 2-1 defeat at Chelsea on Monday, have confirmed that season ticket holders and fans who have already bought a ticket to Sunday's match will be unaffected by the ruling.