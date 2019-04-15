West Ham join Arsenal and Tottenham in fight for Serie A winger

The Croatia international has frequently been linked with a move to the Premier League since impressing during his country’s run to the World Cup final last summer.

Gazzetta dello Sport has reported that the Hammers are the latest club from the English capital to show interest in the 30-year-old, with Arsenal and Spurs also keen.

Perisic decided to leave San Siro in January, but no concrete offers arrived despite an approach from the Gunners.

Since then, the former Wolfsburg winger has changed agents to be represented by Doyen, who are well connected in the Premier League.

The Croatian scored from the penalty spot during Inter’s 3-1 win at Frosinone on Sunday: his sixth Serie A goal of the season in 28 appearances.

NOW READ...

Quiz! How many of the 47 Africans with at least 15 Premier League goals can you name?

Analysis 10 great statistics that perfectly sum up this Premier League season