West Ham launch investigation into London Stadium crowd trouble

West Ham have launched a "full and thorough investigation" into the crowd trouble that marred their 3-0 defeat to Burnley on Saturday.

Fans invaded the pitch on three separate occasions at the London Stadium as protests over the club's ownership boiled over.

Captain Mark Noble physically remonstrated with one supporter, while referee Lee Mason was forced to halt play after another fan attempted to plant a corner flag in the centre circle, sparking fears that the game may have been abandoned.

West Ham co-chairmen David Sullivan and David Gold both left their seats early amid a heated atmosphere, with the Premier League club, who are entrenched in a relegation battle, wasting little time in looking into the unsavoury incidents.

"West Ham United have immediately launched a full and thorough investigation into the incidents which marred the second half of today's match and are committed to taking decisive and appropriate action," read a club statement.

"An emergency meeting has been called with all London Stadium stakeholders. There will be no further comment at this time."