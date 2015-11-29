West Ham needed a second goal - Bilic

Slaven Bilic bemoaned West Ham's inability to score a crucial second goal after West Brom fought back to claim a point in a 1-1 Premier League draw at Upton Park.

Mauro Zarate's glorious free-kick put the Hammers ahead in the first half, but the visitors hit back shortly after the break when substitute Rickie Lambert's shot deflected in off Winston Reid's arm.

"We wanted all three points," said Bilic. "First half we played really good and at half-time I was pleased with the way we played.

"They had some chances including one great chance and we had some chances. If we had been up by two we would have won this game."

Bilic claimed his side should have been at least two goals clear before the interval, adding: "We were all over them and their keeper made three or four saves.

"I have to be realistic and in the second half they deserved their goal, so it was a fair result at the end of the day."

West Ham's winless spell now stretches to four matches, their worst run of form since Bilic took charge, while only two of their six Premier League wins have come at home in their final season before moving to the Olympic Stadium.

"It's a challenge for everyone to win at home, not just for us," Bilic added. "You need to be two up to be safe. It's a difficult league and home games are a lot about confidence.

"Like today, after we scored we were excellent until we conceded. In the second half we started good, but after they scored it gave them the confidence and it blocked us."

Bilic also had praise for goalscorer Zarate after his unstoppable 25-yard set-piece.

He said: "Zarate is practicing these free-kicks and usually when the ball goes over the wall the way he wants it is tough to stop it."