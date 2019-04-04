West Ham 'prepare bid' for €20m midfield target

Besiktas midfielder Tozok has attracted interest from across Europe, but it is West Ham who are poised to make the first move, according to Fanatik.

The 22-year-old has cemented his place as a first-team regular at Besiktas, having only joined on a free transfer last summer.

West Ham are looking to bring in more than one midfielder this summer, and Tozok may be the first to arrive.

One of Tozok’s biggest qualities is his versatility – he can also play right-back and centre-back, which is something that the east Londoners find appealing.

It is believed that West Ham will make a serious move at the end of the season, in the hope of snapping up Tozok before anyone else.

