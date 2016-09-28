West Ham receive positive news over injured duo

Struggling West Ham have received a much-needed boost with positive updates on the progress of injured duo Andre Ayew and Aaron Cresswell.

Manager Slaven Bilic has had to deal with a lengthy casualty list at the start of the season, with his understrength squad managing just one win in their first six Premier League games.

Defender Cresswell has yet to feature in the campaign due to a knee ligament injury suffered in pre-season, although he is now training with West Ham's Under-23 team.

It is hoped the left-back will be able to return to work with the rest of the first team in the near future, raising the possibility of a comeback after the upcoming international break.

Forward Ayew, who picked up a thigh injury on his debut against Chelsea, was allowed to travel to France as part of his rehabilitation plan.

However, the £20.5million signing from Swansea City is due to return back to England at the weekend, according to Stijn Vandenbroucke, West Ham's head of medical at sports science.

"He has been working very hard on the pitch and is ready for the next stage in the rehab, introducing the ball, passing, kicking and faster running," Vandenbroucke told the club's website.

"Andre will continue working on improving his fitness levels for the next few weeks before he will join controlled introduction sessions with the Under-23s."

Diafra Sakho, meanwhile, is working his way back to full fitness having not played a single minute this season.

"Diafra is progressing well after a week on the training pitch running and working with the ball," Vandenbroucke added.

"He has to build up a lot of fitness after three months out, but the encouraging thing is that he has had no adverse reaction in his back to the hard work he has been putting in."

Vandenbroucke also confirmed Arthur Masuaku, who was already sidelined with ligament damage, will have an operation to repair a small fracture in his hand, while Havard Nordtveit underwent a "small medical procedure" that will rule him out of Saturday's home game against Middlesbrough.