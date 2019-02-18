West Ham reveal plans to improve London Stadium atmosphere

West Ham have announced plans to improve the matchday experience at the London Stadium by bringing supporters closer to the pitch.

The club moved into the stadium, which was originally built for the 2012 London Olympics, at the start of the 2016-17 season.

Supporters have been unhappy with the atmosphere generated in the stadium, though, and many have cited the distance between the pitch and stands as a primary concern.

However, the club have now said that the Sir Trevor Brooking and Bobby Moore stands – located behind the goals – could be moved forward by four metres to create a more "traditional" stadium aesthetic.

The club have written to season ticket holders in those areas to inform them of the possible development.

Karren Brady, vice chairman of West Ham, said: "Last year I re-stated the club's commitment to supporters that we were constantly working hard to continue to enhance the matchday experience at every level.

The Club is currently working with London Stadium to explore some changes which would bring fans closer to the action.https://t.co/X4WNDYhJX6— West Ham United (@WestHamUtd) February 18, 2019

"My team and I have been working hard in the background with stadium management, mindful that seating is something supporters wanted us to explore and we have listened.

"Following positive feedback on the initial concept we are pleased that we are now in a position to be able to move forward.

"As part of the process it is important, first and foremost, that we consult with fans currently in those stands on any proposals and have already started that process.

"The club and stadium are committed to working together to ensure we have a home that our fans deserve and can be proud of."