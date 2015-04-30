West Ham v Burnley: Dyche backs bottom side to rediscover cutting edge

Sean Dyche expects more "twists and turns" in the battle to avoid relegation from the Premier League and is confident his Burnley side can end their goal drought ahead of Saturday's trip to West Ham.

A dismal run of just one win in 13 top flight games has seen Burnley drop to the foot of the table with only four matches remaining as they attempt to avoid an immediate return to the Championship.

The Lancashire club's lack of goals has prevented them from getting out of trouble, as they have only found the back of the net once in their last eight matches.

Time is running out for Burnley to retain their Premier League status, but Dyche stressed that it all to play for as he prepares for a trip to the capital to face Sam Allardyce's men at Upton Park.

The Burnley manager said: "I'm sure there will be twists and turns yet, this is probably the biggest division for a win and three points changing the look of everything.

"Our job hasn't changed - we have to get that next win. It sounds easy, but on the run we're on, it would suggest it's difficult. Wins always had to come, but the games are running out now.

"We can't worry about other results, we just have to focus on our job."

Matt Taylor's missed penalty cost Burnley last weekend as fellow strugglers Leicester City won 1-0 at Turf Moor and it is now five game without a goal for the bottom side, but Dyche is confident that barren run will soon come to an end.

"I do believe we have it within us to score the goals." said the former Watford boss.

"Sometimes you need that relaxed focus. People can overthink it - when you are flowing and relaxed it becomes natural, but we are snatching at things.

"We have to retain that relaxed focus and play freely."

West Ham are without a win in their last four matches and have slipped down to 11th place, having been in the top four earlier in the season.

Allardyce knows a home encounter with beleaguered Burnley will not necessarily result in an end to their winless run and believes Dyche's men can still avoid the drop.

He said: "At this stage of the season you do begin to panic if you’re down at the bottom. We’ve seen teams pull it together, Leicester at the moment, Sunderland last season.

"Alan Curbishley did it here a few seasons ago. It can be done, we have to guard against Burnley doing that against us on Saturday. Our fans will expect us to play well and win."

Allardyce will go with the same squad of players which drew at QPR last weekend, so defender Reece Burke is set to make his home debut in the top flight.

Burnley welcome back Ashley Barnes from suspension and will check of the fitness of fellow striker Sam Vokes (thigh).