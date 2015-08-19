West Ham's Poyet seals MK Dons loan
Diego Poyet has opted to continue his development away from West Ham after joining Milton Keynes Dons on loan for the season.
Highly rated midfielder Poyet moved to Upton Park in July 2014 but has been used sparingly, making just three Premier League appearances.
The 20-year-old had a temporary stint at Huddersfield Town last season and will now continue his development with Karl Robinson's team in the second tier during the 2015-16 campaign.
