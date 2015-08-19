West Ham's Poyet seals MK Dons loan

West Ham have sent Diego Poyet out on a season-long loan to Championship side Milton Keynes Dons.

Highly rated midfielder Poyet moved to Upton Park in July 2014 but has been used sparingly, making just three Premier League appearances.

The 20-year-old had a temporary stint at Huddersfield Town last season and will now continue his development with Karl Robinson's team in the second tier during the 2015-16 campaign.