What ball is being used in the World Cup final?

The World Cup 2022 final features the Al Hilm match ball, introduced specifically for the final stages of the tournament.

The Al Hilm was first used in the semi-finals, replacing the Al Rihla - the match ball used during the group stages, last 16 and quarter-finals. Featuring a gold base design and triangular pattern similar to the Al Rihla, the Al Hilm was also used in the third-place play-off, and is the match ball for the World Cup final.

Al Hilm in Arabic translates as “the dream”, and Al Rihla translates as “the journey”. Adidas, who manufacture the ball, says the final match ball pays tribute to the deserts surrounding Doha, Qatar's capital city.

“Al Hilm represents a beacon of light on the power of sport and football to bring the world together,” Adidas General Manager Nick Craggs said in a statement.

“Millions will tune in from almost every country around the globe, united by their passion for the game. We wish all teams involved in the final stages of the tournament the best of luck.”

The ball was designed and perfected using wind tunnels at the Adidas research centre and the creators claim at the Al Hilm offers the highest level of accuracy and reliability.

The ball features a new 20-piece panel shape, which enhances aerodynamics to improve the accuracy, flight stability and swerve of shots. It also claims to be one of the most environmentally friendly footballs ever created.

World Cup 2022 has also seen the introduction of technology within the ball, which helps to assist in tracking data and aiding refereeing decisions.

Indeed, Cristiano Ronaldo claimed he scored a header against Uruguay in the group stages, after a cross from Bruno Fernandes. However, Adidas released data after the game pointing to the fact that Ronaldo had, in fact, not touched the ball, meaning Fernandes was awarded the goal.