When fans whistle Emery, they whistle the whole team - Mbappe

Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe has warned supporters that whistling Unai Emery is the same as whistling the whole team.

The PSG boss has come under fire after the French giants' limp Champions League surrender to Real Madrid in midweek.

He oversaw a resounding 5-0 win over Metz on Saturday to restore their lead at the Ligue 1 summit to 14 points, but the result has done little to dampen unrest amongst the club's supporters, who believe that the Spaniard is not the man to guide them to European success.

Mbappe, who scored in PSG's Saturday stroll against the league's bottom side, has come out in support of Emery and reminded fans that when they lose, the players are just as responsible as the manager.

Speaking after the game, Mbappe told L'Equipe: "They are not happy, but the coach is not the only one responsible.

"If they choose to whistle the coach, they must whistle us all because we lost together.

"It's not Unai Emery who lost, it's PSG so it's up to all of us to be whistled. We are the ones on the pitch."

When asked if he would like Emery to remain beyond the end of this season, Mbappe added: "It's not me who decides, I'm not in charge, but it's true that I get along very well with the coach - he's a very good coach."

The 19-year-old admits that the days since their humbling at the hands of Madrid have been difficult, but stressed the importance of swiftly turning their attention to claiming a domestic treble.

He said: "It was important to get back on track because there are still three competitions, and you have to start with three out of three before the World Cup.

"It is true that afterwards has been difficult but we are professionals, we must turn the page, and immediately move on. We will give everything for the three titles that remain."