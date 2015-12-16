Whitehawk 2 Dagenham and Redbridge 3 (aet): Obileye books Everton trip for League Two side

Non-league Whitehawk suffered extra-time heartbreak as Dagenham and Redbridge secured a 3-2 replay win at the Enclosed Ground and an FA Cup third-round trip to Everton.

The decisive moment came in the 100th minute when Ayo Obileye headed home to settle a pulsating clash.

An upset appeared a distinct possibility when the National League South side took the lead in the 32nd minute through Danny Mills.

Dagenham equalised two minutes before half-time, taking advantage of some dissent within the hosts' ranks.

Whitehawk manager Steve King replaced Dean Leacock with Juan Cruz Gotta, the former Derby County defender making no secret of his displeasure at being withdrawn.

And the change, whether tactical or enforced through injury, had an immediate negative effect, as Gotta allowed Kyle Vassell to receive the ball with his back to goal, turn and fire an effort past goalkeeper Craig Ross and into the roof of the net.

A tight second half saw the visitors take the lead with 14 minutes to go when veteran forward Jamie Cureton broke down the left flank, advanced into the area and squared the ball for Joshua Passley, who made no mistake with a side-footed finish.

Gotta more than made amends for any earlier transgression, heading home a corner in injury time to force the additional period, but there would be no cup fairytale as Obileye ensured the League Two side prevailed.