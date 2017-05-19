Who are Dearnley, Gomes, Harrop, Mitchell and Willock? Nine Man Utd kids set to face Crystal Palace

Manchester United's team will have a very different look when they take on Crystal Palace at Old Trafford on the final day of this season's Premier League.

Amid controversy over whether the fixture should have been moved with United set to face Ajax in next Wednesday's Europa League final, Jose Mourinho has named nine inexperienced youngsters who are set to be part of the squad.

Even some United fans may not be aware of some of the players set to feature, a list of players that makes teenagers who are already regulars in the first-team squad - like Timothy Fosu-Mensah and Marcus Rashford - look like seasoned veterans in comparison.

So who are the United kids who are set to take on Sam Allardyce's side on Sunday?



ZACHARY DEARNLEY

Dearnley is an 18-year-old winger who has worked his way back from hamstring injury problems that previously disrupted his development.

He has only made two league appearances for the Under-23 side this season, although one of them came when Mourinho was in attendance against Tottenham on Monday.

Otherwise he has featured regularly for the Under-18s and scored twice for them in the month of April.

Great experience playing at old Trafford tonight and happy to get some more minutes on the pitch for the u23s May 15, 2017



ANGEL GOMES

The potential of 16-year-old attacking midfielder Gomes has hugely excited United, with reserve team boss Nicky Butt describing his talent as "ridiculous".

He was recognised at the club's annual awards ceremony on Thursday, becoming the youngest-ever winner of their Youth Team Player of the Year accolade.

Gomes, an England youth international, is also the cousin of former United winger Nani, who wished him well after his award success.

He has netted 12 goals in 20 Under-18 Premier League games this season and United's squad profile says: "Gomes is comfortable and assured in possession and has a wide passing range, while also providing a goal threat from a number 10 role."

A photo posted by on

JOSH HARROP

Harrop, 21, came second to Axel Tuanzebe in the voting for United's reserve team Player of the Year, capping a fine season as he recovered from an injury-interrupted 2015-16.

United describe him as "a skilful midfielder and talented playmaker with a competitive edge."

Harrop scored a hat-trick for United's Under-23s against Tottenham at Old Trafford on Monday when Mourinho was in attendance, boosting his chances of making his debut against Palace.

Great way to end the season with a hat-trick at old Trafford! May 15, 2017



SCOTT MCTOMINAY

McTominay, 20, made his United debut as a substitute against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium this month, also making the bench on three other occasions.

While he was born in England, McTominay plans to represent Scotland at international level, with the Palace match giving him the opportunity to make a positive impression.

United's squad profile reads: "An intelligent operator who has been a mainstay in the reserves this season, performing in midfield and attack.

"Although central midfielder is viewed as his most natural position, he has also handled leading the line well and providing some physical presence in a team lacking an out-and-out centre-forward."



Despite the result today, Great feeling to make my Premier League debut onwards & upwards May 7, 2017

DEMETRI MITCHELL

Mitchell, a 20-year-old, has proven versatile in his progression through the United ranks, initially playing as a forward and winger, before more recently as a left-sided defender and wing-back.

He has made the substitutes' bench for United's last two matches without coming on and has otherwise been a regular contributor for the Under-23s.

Mitchell's progress has increased in pace this season after injuries affected his previous two campaigns.

A photo posted by on



KIERAN O'HARA

O'Hara, 21, is a goalkeeper who does have professional experience, regularly spending time out on loan, most recently at Morecambe last season.

He has represented Republic of Ireland at Under-21 level and been part of United's Under-23 side this season, playing 10 times in the league.

With Joel Pereira set to start against Palace, O'Hara will likely start the match on the bench. That will be his first time in the matchday squad, although he has previously travelled with United for Europa League games.

What's it like having David De Gea and Sergio Romero as your mentors?Take it away, Kieran O'Hara: April 11, 2017



JOEL PEREIRA

Swiss-born Pereira, 20, is United's number three goalkeeper and a Portugal Under-21 international.

He has spent on time on loan at Rochdale before having a spell at Portuguese top-flight side Belenenses earlier this season, playing eight league games.

Pereira was recalled to United in January after Sam Johnstone's injury left the number three job open and he has since made his debut as a sub against Wigan Athletic in the FA Cup fourth round.

Mourinho has praised Pereira, who will start against Palace, on multiple occasions, insisting after the draw against Southampton that United's goalkeeping future was in safe hands due to his presence behind David de Gea and Sergio Romero.

Jose Mourinho is predicting big things for : May 5, 2017



AXEL TUANZEBE

Axel Tuanzebe has already made four United appearances, starting United's last three Premier League games.

Comfortable in defence and midfield, Tuanzebe – who has been with United since the age of eight - signed a new contract to keep him at Old Trafford until 2020 in February.

He was named reserve team Player of the Year for 2016-17 at United's awards night and is hoping to win a place in Mourinho's squad for the Europa League final, taking advantage of the club's injury problems.

Tuanzebe was born in DR Congo, but has represented England at youth level, having played for the Under-19 and U-20 teams.

Reserve Team Player of the Year: Axel Tuanzebe! May 18, 2017



MATTHEW WILLOCK

Matthew Willock is a 20-year-old midfielder who previously represented Arsenal at youth level before joining United in 2012 after the Gunners released him.

He made United's bench for the 0-0 home Premier League draw against West Brom in April and has racked up 21 appearances for the Under-23s in Premier League 2 this season.

Willock Brothers May 9, 2017

Two of Willock's brothers, Chris and Joe, are still on Arsenal's books.

Chris made his Arsenal debut for Arsenal in the EFL Cup this season and now Matthew is set to be the first of the brothers to play in the Premier League.