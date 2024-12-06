Why have Newcastle United banned 43 supporters this season alone

Some season ticket holders and members are now banned from St James’ Park

Newcastle United are facing huge ticketing issues for games at St James' Park.

The Magpies have enjoyed success following the 2021 takeover, including Champions League nights and reaching the Carabao Cup final. Eddie Howe has built a strong team the city can be proud of, but this has brought with it an incredible demand for tickets.

Fans who stayed away during the Ashley austerity years have flooded back as a match entry at SJP becomes the hottest ticket in town. And despite an introduction of a ticket ballot for members - as well as constant speculation over stadium expansion, or relocation - there are no instant or obvious solutions to the issue. In fact, the spike in demand has caused another issue that has led the club to ban 43 supporters already this season. But why?

Why Newcastle have banned 43 supporters from St James' Park this season

Demand at St James' Park is a huge issue for the club's fans and hierarchy (Image credit: Getty Images)

The main issue is ticket touting, with the club aiming to crackdown on ticket holders reselling their seat at an extortionate price.

Minutes from a recent NUFC Fan Advisory Board meeting state there are currently "750 ongoing cases from last season and this season where supporters are being monitored for ticket touting." People doing this are monitored for touting, with the club being alerted when they are reselling or using irregular buying patterns.

Newcastle fans during a 3-0 win over Sunderland earlier this year (Image credit: Getty Images)

Meeting minutes read that: "43 people have been banned so far this season for selling-on tickets for home games, this includes season ticket holders and members."

This will be particularly frustrating to those who have spent either £37 or £47 (depending on the tier) this year to become official members and have remained unsuccessful in getting a ticket for a home match.

The minutes also confirm that Yvette Thompson, Commercial Venue Director at Newcastle United, stated the club are taking action against this activity and this should be communicated to supporters.

The club also stated they strongly recommend that fans do not engage with these ticket touting websites to obtain tickets. Newcastle will continue to cancel tickets if bought from a third-party site.

Until St James' Park is expanded or a new stadium project is decided upon - with a decision expected in early 2025 - this problem won't go away.

Until that time the club will be under pressure from fans to find a resilient system that prevents fans from easily reselling.

In FourFourTwo's view, whilst the team has improved on the pitch since the change of leadership at the top, the ticketing system has been, at times, disastrous.

Whilst the capacity of St James' coupled with high demand does present an issue, the open sale of membership throughout the season has proved an awful move. This has meant fans who spent sizeable money on a membership back in the summer are only seeing their chances of being successful in a ballot for every game reduced. Speaking to fans, a sizeable amount who have bought memberships have so far had no luck in any match ballot this season.

Keeping the memberships on sale throughout the year encourages bots and touts. The club need to put a system in place that blocks touts and allows genuine supporters who aren't season ticket holders to at least have some chance of getting a ticket.

Fans can't simply wait years for the stadium to be expanded in capacity and the problem to ease - they need a ticketing system that works for them today.