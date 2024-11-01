Newcastle United are one of England's most famous clubs, with an equally famous stadium to match.

St James' Park is one of the country's biggest football stadiums and has held many of the Premier League's most iconic moments over the past three decades, from Bobby Robson's Champions League hopes to Jonas Gutierrez's emotional relegation-saving strike having returned from cancer treatment, the stadium truly is the heartbeat of the city.

Alan Shearer, David Ginola, Les Ferdinand and Paul Gascoigne are just a few of the famous faces to call Newcastle home at one point or another, cementing the club's legacy as a giant.

What song do Newcastle United play before kick-off?

St James' Park is often bouncing on a matchday (Image credit: Michael Regan/Getty Images)

This rich history has made St James' Park one of the most exciting match day experiences in the country, with a renewed atmosphere in recent years following the side's drastic upturn in performances.

The Gallowgate remains one of the most impressive and vocal stands in England thanks to the atmosphere built up before and during a game from the vocal fans.

St James' Park (Image credit: Getty)

This famous atmosphere is boosted pre-match by the use of the 'Going Home', the theme tune of 1983 film Local Hero.

The song features no lyrics, and it is unclear exactly when the Toon Army adopted the song as their dedicated pre-match anthem, recorded by boyhood Newcastle fan Mark Knopfler.

A supergroup, referred to as Mark Knopfler's Guitar Heroes, recorded a fresh version of 'Going Home' in March 2024 to support the Teenage Cancer Trust and Teen Cancer America, which also featured famous Geordie Sam Fender as part of a star-studded lineup.

If you want to know more about the most famous pre-match anthems in the Premier League, FourFourTwo collated a full list of Premier League clubs' pre-match anthems for you to check out.