Newcastle United tickets: How to get Newcastle tickets for St James' Park

Looking for how to get Newcastle United tickets? You're not alone, with the Magpies on the rise ever since the takeover in 2021 and St James' Park well and truly rocking once more.

Tyneside has often been a difficult place to go in the Premier League but that's been multiplied ever since the revolution at Newcastle United. Once more, the feel-good factor is back with the Toon as a newfound intensity has made this one of the most intimidating atmospheres in the English top flight. Now, Newcastle is one of the hottest Premier League tickets around – and for the first time in two decades, one of the hottest Champions League tickets, too.

Ranked at No.35 in FourFourTwo's Best Stadiums in the World list, St James' Park is a 52,000-seater with superb views, a rocking atmosphere and the enviable location of being slap-bang in the centre of town. This 130-year-old ground has been the home of Newcastle ever since they were founded – so here's FFT's complete guide of how and where you can get tickets. Howay the lads – it's simply one of the best football tickets in Britain.

How to get Newcastle United tickets for St James' Park

How to get Newcastle United tickets

Newcastle players celebrate one of their goals against Tottenham (Image credit: Getty Images)

Where can I buy Newcastle United tickets?

All Newcastle United tickets are available to buy through NUFC.co.uk.

When do Newcastle United tickets usually go on sale?

Usually, six to eight weeks before a fixture.

This can vary, however, and fans are advised to check book.NUFC.co.uk for more details.

Do I need to become a member of Newcastle United to get tickets?

Yes. Occasionally, Newcastle United tickets will go on general sale – especially women's games – but your best chance is to become a member of the club.

Few games go straight to general sale – you can explore membership packages at NUFC.co.uk.

How do I get Newcastle United away tickets?

Newcastle United away tickets are extremely difficult to come by, with a loyalty point scheme in operation. Away tickets will go on sale to season ticket holders first with those who have the most points receiving priority.

"Loyalty point thresholds are set in line with the anticipated popularity of the game to ensure our most frequent travellers are rewarded for their support with access to tickets," Newcastle say. "Should availability remain following the season ticket holder priority, our members are given a priority period."

Should any tickets remain following sales to members, they will then go on general sale – though this is extremely unlikely. More information is available at NUFC.co.uk.

Women’s Super League tickets: How I can buy Newcastle United women’s tickets?

Newcastle United women's tickets can be purchased from NUFC.co.uk, with many of the fixtures going on general sale.

Newcastle United's women's team are not in the WSL. They are currently in the third tier of English women's football and are currently the lowest-ranked professional team in the country.

Prices

Newcastle United form a TIFO prior to kick off (Image credit: George Wood/Getty Images)

How much do Newcastle United tickets cost?

Newcastle United have not released their 2023/24 ticket prices as yet. Typically, individual tickets have started at around £27 for adults in recent seasons, though ticket prices vary depending on seat, category and tier. Competition may vary too.

Hospitality

Hospitality available at Newcastle United's St James' Park (Image credit: Newcastle United)

Is hospitality available at Newcastle United's St James' Park?

Yes. Newcastle United have a range of hospitality and executive packages available through NUFC.co.uk.

Location

How do I get to St James' Park, Newcastle?

BOOK YOUR TRAIN TRAINLINE Buy train tickets from Trainline

St James' Park is one of the most well-connected and easiest grounds to get to in the Premier League, due to its location in the middle of Newcastle's city centre.

The ground is close to the junction of Gallowgate, St James' Boulevard and Barrack Road, just a ten-minute walk from Newcastle Central Station. It is five minutes from Monument Metro Station and the city's major bus stations.

There are 35 'Sheffield stands' located around the stadium for bicycles, too.

Parking

Does St James' Park, Newcastle have parking?

An Aerial view of St James' Park (Image credit: Michael Regan/Getty Images)

No. Matchgoers are encouraged not to travel by car to St. James Park.

"There are no unreserved public car parks on event days at St James' Park," according to the club's website, so you may have to chance getting to Newcastle early enough to get a parking space somewhere. The club themselves "strongly recommend using public transport to reach the stadium".

Hotels

Are there hotels close to St James' Park, Newcastle?

Yes, there are plenty of hotels situated around St James' Park.

Motel One Newcastle has an 8.7 on Booking.com and is situated 0.4 miles away from the stadium. There is free WiFi, a bar and family rooms.

Newcastle United stadium FAQs

Why is Newcastle United's ground called St James' Park? St James' Park is named after its neighbouring street, St James Street, which predates the ground. Intriguingly though, Newcastle United seem to have added an apostrophe to the stadium.

Are Newcastle United going to leave St James' Park? No. After buying a plot of land behind the ground, there are plans to redevelopment the Newcastle United ground.

Do Newcastle United own St James' Park? Yes. The club are the owners of the stadium.

Why does Newcastle's St James' Park share its name with Exeter City's St James Park? It's a coincidence. Both grounds are named after separate places that have St James in the title.

Is St James' Park on a slope? Yes. The site of St James' Park was originally a patch of sloping grazing land and despite work to try and even the pitch out, it still slants from north to south.

Is St James' Park the highest stadium in England? No – though it may seem like that for away fans. At an altitude of 551ft (168m), the Hawthorns is the highest ground above sea level of all Premier League and Football League clubs.

More ticket guides

FourFourTwo has a range of guides for any matchgoing fan to get the best football tickets.

If it's the best Premier League tickets that you're looking for, we have guides on how to get Arsenal tickets, Aston Villa tickets, Chelsea tickets, Liverpool tickets, Manchester City tickets, Manchester United tickets, Tottenham Hotspur tickets and West Ham United tickets.