Newcastle United make huge offer for Liverpool star in major sign of intent: report

Newcastle United's stratospheric rise in recent years took another huge leap forward following their 2-1 win over Liverpool at Wembley to lift the Carabao Cup, their first trophy in seven decades.

Eddie Howe's side have enjoyed a rich vein of high points in recent years having flirted with relegation in the years prior to the sale of the club to parties closely linked to the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund, attracting exciting talents to Tyneside to build one of the country's most in-form sides.

Qualification to the Champions League now looks like a genuine possibility for the second time in three seasons should they continue their current form, having previously spent 20 years out of the competition.

Newcastle United make huge offer for Liverpool star in major sign of intent

Newcastle lifted the Carabao Cup in recent weeks (Image credit: Getty Images)

The next challenge facing the Magpies will be keeping hold of a number of some of the continent's most sought-after players, as well as adding to an already electric squad.

Alexander Isak and Bruno Guimaraes look set to be the centre of plenty of speculation this summer, while Anthony Gordon has also been loosely linked to Liverpool over the course of the season.

Isak scored the eventual winner in the Carabao Cup final (Image credit: Getty Images)

However, it now appears that Newcastle could be carrying out their own raid on Liverpool having recently bettered them at Wembley, taking aim at exciting youngster Harvey Elliott.

According to Fichajes, Howe's side are set to launch a €60 million move for the 21-year-old, who is still yet to cement a regular place in Arne Slot's side.

Elliott arrived in Merseyside in 2019 lauded as one of England's most exciting talents and has since shown glimpses of excellence in limited minutes.

However, having made less than 90 appearances for the club in six years, the 21-year-old could soon be looking for a move to further his development with regular minutes.

Elliott netted a crucial goal in the Champions League (Image credit: Alamy)

However, the report also claims that the boyhood Liverpool fan is happy at the club despite his restricted minutes, while the potential exit of Mohamed Salah at the end of his contract could soon open up plenty of opportunities in the front line.