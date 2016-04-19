Why would Pochettino go to 'mad house' Madrid? - Carragher

Mauricio Pochettino has no reason to leave Tottenham for a "mad house" at Real Madrid, according to Jamie Carragher.

The Tottenham head coach oversaw a 4-0 win over Stoke City on Monday as his side moved to within five points of Premier League leaders Leicester City.

As his team close in on a first league title since 1961, Pochettino is reportedly a target for Real Madrid.

But former England and Liverpool defender Carragher questioned just why the Argentinian would consider such a move.

"Why would Pochettino want to go? Where would he go?" he told Sky Sports.

"Real Madrid, for both players and managers, is a dream but it's a mad house, managers are there for a year and if they're there for two they've won the lottery.

"What Pochettino has created at Spurs; the players he has got and the age of those players, one of the best training grounds, a new stadium being built to rival Arsenal and Manchester United - everything is there at Tottenham for a manager.

"If he wanted to go to Real Madrid in the future of course he could do that, but for him now he has got to win a lot of trophies with this team because they are very capable of doing it."

Even if Pochettino is unable to lead Tottenham to the league title this season, Carragher believes there is more to come.

With the likes of Harry Kane, 22, and Dele Alli, 20, Spurs have two of England's brightest young talents.

"I have said many times that this is an unbelievable chance for Spurs to win the league this season, a chance that may not come again," Carragher said.

"But the more I watch them the more I think this chance might come again.

"I'm expecting Chelsea to get stronger next season, United and Liverpool to spend, Arsenal to become better as those sides have had average seasons in their eyes.

"I was probably expecting Spurs to go back to challenging for the top four like they used to do. But the more I watch them, I think this could be a team that challenges for the title for years to come."