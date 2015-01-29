Wigan exodus continues as Ramos joins Levante

Spanish defender Ramis was set to become a free agent at the end of the season and requested to cut short his spell at Wigan before the transfer window closes on Monday in order to return to his homeland.

The 30-year-old, who has signed a deal until the end of next season, is the fifth player to leave Wigan this week following the departures of Adam Forshaw, Shaun Maloney, Callum McManaman and Ben Watson.

Wigan boss Malky Mackay told the club's official website: "Ivan asked if there was a chance he could go back to Spain because he sees his life back there again.

"He's not playing at the moment and is out of contract in the summer and we felt that in both our interests, this was the best solution to go to Levante.

"The contract has been cancelled by mutual consent and I want to say good luck to him, he is a good professional and he goes with the warmest regards of everyone at Wigan Athletic."

Levante are second-bottom of La Liga following a run of eight games without a win.