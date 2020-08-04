Wigan relegated from Championship after unsuccessful points deduction appeal

Wigan have failed in an appeal to get a 12-point deduction for going into administration overturned.

The Latics will play in Sky Bet League One next season with the deduction relegating them from the Championship.

An EFL statement confirmed: “An independent arbitration panel has ruled that Wigan Athletic’s 12-point deduction for entering administration last month will stand after dismissing the club’s appeal against the sporting sanction.

“The decision of the arbitration panel is final and legally binding.”