Wijnaldum sets goals target at Liverpool

Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum is "greedy" for goals, setting himself a target of at least 10 in his first season at the club.

The £23million recruit made his debut for Jurgen Klopp's side on Saturday, playing a half in a 2-0 win over AC Milan at the International Champions Cup.

Wijnaldum has scored at least 10 goals in his past two seasons, including netting 11 for Newcastle United in the Premier League in 2015-16.

The versatile Netherlands international, used in central midfield on debut, has set himself a similar target again.

"I am greedy to score and will do the same this season, look for chances to score. I did it at Feyenoord, PSV, Newcastle. I always want to score," Wijnaldum said.

"It's because I have the quality to score goals. To be fair I have the quality to create chances too and because I create a lot, I score goals."

He added: "I think a player with my quality has to at least get a minimum of 10 a season. That's what I always said.

"Sometimes you reach more, sometimes less, like last season I got 11. But because I create so many chances I have to score at least 10 – that's the pressure I put on myself."

Wijnaldum is one of six additions at Liverpool, with Sadio Mane, Joel Matip, Loris Karius, Ragnar Klavan and Alex Manninger also having joined.

Klopp's men are looking to improve on their eighth-place finish of last season, and Wijnaldum has no doubt they can push for a long-awaited league title.

"Of course we can be serious challengers," he said.

"If you play for a club as big as Liverpool you always have to be trying to win trophies - that always has to be the aim.

"You're never going to be happy with eighth or ninth here. You have to go for titles.

"That's the dream for me to help Liverpool create more history and I will do everything I can for that.

"If Leicester can do it then why can't we? It's all about the team – that makes a champion, not a signing."