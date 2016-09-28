Wijnaldum vows to improve

Georginio Wijnaldum feels he has yet to hit top form following his transfer to Liverpool, but the Netherlands international is confident he will improve once he settles at Anfield.

The 25-year-old joined Liverpool from Newcastle United during the close-season and has since developed into an important first-team member at his new club.

Wijnaldum has started in all six Premier League starts for Liverpool this season, impressing in a more central role under Jurgen Klopp.

Nevertheless, he is adamant there is still more to come.

"It has to be better and I know I can do better, because I can show a lot more than I have showed," Wijnaldum told the official Liverpool website.

"Unfortunately, sometimes it will take time. That's how it is and that's why I have confidence and faith in my qualities, it will come.

"I already have a good feeling but not the feeling I will have when I've been at the club for a few months. It always takes me time but it has gone well so far, everyone is trying to help me, not only the players but also the coaches and the physios.

"Everyone here is doing their best to give me a good feeling and it gives me a good feeling. Step-by-step, I will have the best feeling. It's a nice squad with good coaches and everything is here to be a better player.

"So I look forward to that with a lot of confidence and faith and I'm happy to be here."