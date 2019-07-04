Cost of Arsenal’s maximum Wilfried Zaha bid revealed

The Gunners failed with an opening £40 million offer for the Ivory Coast international on Monday but have persisted with their interest.

Sky Sports News believes that Palace value the 26-year-old at £80 million and are resistant to sell after allowing Aaron Wan-Bissaka to join Manchester United in a £50 million deal this summer.

Reporter Kaveh Solhekol has claimed that an improved bid is yet to be made but the Gunners intend to submit a new offer.

Arsenal are said to have the means to push their bid as far as £70 million, but would walk away from a deal costing them more in total.

Zaha scored 10 Premier League goals in 34 Premier League appearances for the Eagles last season.

Read more...

Quiz! Can you name the 60 most expensive player transfers ever?

Transfers 11 players who re-joined their former clubs for (much) more money