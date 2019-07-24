Everton are attempting to hijack Arsenal's move for Wilfried Zaha

Everton are keen to hold talks with Crystal Palace over a potential deal for Wilfried Zaha, report Sky Sports.

Arsenal have been tracking the winger throughout the summer but are yet to meet Palace's asking price.

The Eagles are determined to keep hold of their prized asset and have told the Gunners that they will not sell for less than £80m.

Everton have emerged as alternative suitors in recent days, but Zaha's preference remains a move to the Emirates Stadium.

The Toffees hope they will be able to persuade the Ivory Coast international to change his mind, although it is unclear whether they can afford to pay the required fee.

Zaha reportedly informed Palace of his desire to seek pastures new after returning from the Africa Cup of Nations earlier this month.

READ MORE

Why Arsenal should become a selling club once again – for their own good

7 intriguing transfers that have gone under the radar this summer

27 essential Fantasy Premier League tips from old winners and experts