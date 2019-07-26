Everton and Arsenal made to sweat as Chelsea emerge as contenders for Wilfried Zaha

Everton are ready to better Arsenal with an offer worth £60 million for Crystal Palace's Wilfried Zaha, but the Toffees fear Chelsea could trump them both.

According to the Telegraph, the Blues may enter the fight for Zaha despite their transfer ban.

Everton's proposed bid is believed to also include previous Palace target Cenk Tosun, but Zaha's preference is still understood to be Arsenal.

If Chelsea were to make their own move for Zaha, it would mean the Ivory Coast international staying at Palace for another year, as the Blues can't sign anyone for two windows.

However, the funds would not be an issue for the west Londoners, who sold Eden Hazard to Real Madrid (could exceed £150m) and Alvaro Morata to Atletico Madrid (£58m).

Another added incentive Chelsea could offer Palace is the potential return of Michy Batshuayi to Selhurst Park.

Meanwhile, Arsenal are still expected to make an improved offer for Zaha, but it remains to be seen how much financial firepower they can manage.

