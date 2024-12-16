Will alcohol be on sale at the 2034 World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

Saudi Arabia's confirmation as 2034 World Cup hosts will already have some fans planning to travel to the tournament wondering whether they will be able to enjoy a beer at the game.

Some fans were disappointed by news just before the 2022 World Cup kicked off that alcohol would only be served in corporate sections of the stadiums in Qatar. The initial messaging had been that alcohol would be on sale in select areas.

So where are things likely to sit on the booze front when it comes to the 2034 World Cup?

Will beer be available at the 2034 World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

FIFA changed its policy on the sale of alcohol at World Cup 2022 two days before the tournament, affecting Budweiser's exclusive rights to sell beer at the World Cup (Image credit: Oliver Hardt - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

The availability of beer is hardly the most pressing issue around Saudi Arabia's successful bid, of course, given the concerns around the country's human rights record.

Under Saudi law, the consumption or possession of alcohol can be punished by fines, deportation, imprisonment, or corporal punishment, such as public whipping.

Saudi Arabia players at World Cup 2022 (Image credit: Getty)

In 2022, Saudi Arabia's sports minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal told Sky News when asked about whether the restrictions would be lifted for the World Cup: "If you are against [prohibition], and you don’t feel like you’re going to enjoy your time coming, and you can’t respect that rule, then don’t come. It’s as simple as that.”

That feels like a no, then.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Alcohol has not been available at other Saudi sporting events, including F1, where only alcohol-free beer is available for sale.

The Saudi head of the World Cup bid, Hammad Albalawi, told Reuters: “We’ve had over 100 global sporting events that already have taken place in Saudi Arabia. No alcohol was served in those tournaments. We had three million sports fans come in and enjoy those tournaments that have come and come again.”

No formal confirmation has been given of that stance at this stage, but all indications are that alcohol will not be available at the 2034 World Cup.

The decision to award the World Cup to Saudi Arabia has been criticised by multiple fan groups and human rights groups.