Will alcohol be on sale at the 2034 World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

By
published

Alcohol sales were strictly limited to corporate areas at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar

General view inside the stadium prior to the EA Sports Supercup match between AC Milan and FC Internazionale at King Fahd International Stadium on January 18, 2023 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
General view inside the King Fahd stadium (Image credit: Mattia Ozbot - Inter/Inter via Getty Images)

Saudi Arabia's confirmation as 2034 World Cup hosts will already have some fans planning to travel to the tournament wondering whether they will be able to enjoy a beer at the game.

Some fans were disappointed by news just before the 2022 World Cup kicked off that alcohol would only be served in corporate sections of the stadiums in Qatar. The initial messaging had been that alcohol would be on sale in select areas.

So where are things likely to sit on the booze front when it comes to the 2034 World Cup?

Will beer be available at the 2034 World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

Lionel Messi of Argentina poses with the Budweiser Player of the Match Trophy following the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 quarter final match between Netherlands and Argentina at Lusail Stadium on December 09, 2022 in Lusail City, Qatar.

FIFA changed its policy on the sale of alcohol at World Cup 2022 two days before the tournament, affecting Budweiser's exclusive rights to sell beer at the World Cup (Image credit: Oliver Hardt - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

The availability of beer is hardly the most pressing issue around Saudi Arabia's successful bid, of course, given the concerns around the country's human rights record.

Under Saudi law, the consumption or possession of alcohol can be punished by fines, deportation, imprisonment, or corporal punishment, such as public whipping.

Saudi Arabia players pay tribute to Yasser Al-Shahrani

Saudi Arabia players at World Cup 2022 (Image credit: Getty)

In 2022, Saudi Arabia's sports minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal told Sky News when asked about whether the restrictions would be lifted for the World Cup: "If you are against [prohibition], and you don’t feel like you’re going to enjoy your time coming, and you can’t respect that rule, then don’t come. It’s as simple as that.”

That feels like a no, then.

Alcohol has not been available at other Saudi sporting events, including F1, where only alcohol-free beer is available for sale.

The Saudi head of the World Cup bid, Hammad Albalawi, told Reuters: “We’ve had over 100 global sporting events that already have taken place in Saudi Arabia. No alcohol was served in those tournaments. We had three million sports fans come in and enjoy those tournaments that have come and come again.”

No formal confirmation has been given of that stance at this stage, but all indications are that alcohol will not be available at the 2034 World Cup.

The decision to award the World Cup to Saudi Arabia has been criticised by multiple fan groups and human rights groups.

Steven Chicken
Steven Chicken

Steven Chicken has been working as a football writer since 2009, taking in stints with Football365 and the Huddersfield Examiner. Steven still covers Huddersfield Town home and away for his own publication, WeAreTerriers.com. Steven is a two-time nominee for Regional Journalist of the Year at the prestigious British Sports Journalism Awards, making the shortlist in 2020 and 2023.