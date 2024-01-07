Will Arsenal sign a striker in January? What Mikel Arteta said about transfer plans after Liverpool loss

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has opened up on the club's hopes of bringing in a striker this month following his side's third straight defeat.

The Gunners missed several chances and were beaten by two late goals at home to Liverpool on Sunday as they crashed out of the FA Cup in the third round.

After the game, Arsenal legend Ian Wright wrote on social media that the Gunners needed "a killer" and Arteta was asked in his post-match interview whether the club would be bringing in a new striker in the January window.

"At the moment it doesn't look realistic," the Basque told beIN Sports. "My job is to improve the players we have."

And in his press conference, Arteta called for patience with the players already at the club, insisting it was his job to improve them.

"What I beg from the supporters is that they are behind the team," he said. "Stick behind the team, they are incredibly good. They deserve the support with their attitude.

"One thing is what we need and another is what we can do. What we can do is stick behind those players and make sure we stick behind those players."

Arsenal have now scored just one goal in their last three games and have lost three times in a row for the first time since 2022.

Prior to Sunday's defeat against Liverpool, the Gunners were beaten 2-0 by West Ham at home on December 28th and lost 2-1 at Fulham three days later.

In the Premier League, the Gunners are now in fourth place, five points behind leaders Liverpool after 20 rounds of matches.

