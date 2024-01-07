Arsenal legend Ian Wright on what Gunners are lacking after FA Cup exit to Liverpool

Arsenal legend Ian Wright has proposed a solution to the Gunners' recent problems after watching his former club crash out of the FA Cup to Liverpool on Sunday.

Mikel Arteta's men had much of the play against the Reds, but failed to convert their chances and lost out late in the game following a Jakub Kiwior own goal and a late Luis Diaz effort at the Emirates Stadium.

The Gunners have now lost three matches in a row for the first time since 2022 and once again, the spotlight falls on the team's misfiring forwards.

Kai Havertz, Bukayo Saka, Reiss Nelson and Martin Odegaard all missed decent opportunities in the absence of Gabriel Jesus, who was left out due to a minor knee problem.

Watching the match at the stadium Wright took to X (formerly Twitter) to vent his frustrations and let it be known exactly what was missing on Sunday.

"We need a killer," the former Arsenal and England striker wrote above a picture of himself looking downbeat.

We need a killer. pic.twitter.com/BqnwJ0wFMOJanuary 7, 2024 See more

Wright's thoughts will likely have echoed those of Arsenal fans everywhere and show just why the Gunners have been so strongly linked with a striker signing this month.

Arsenal have been persisently linked with Brentford forward Ivan Toney, but a move for the England international may be difficult and the Gunners face competition for the 27-year-old.

Napoli striker Victor Osimhen is another reported target, but the Nigerian has just signed a new contract with the Italian champions.

Wright, meanwhile, knows a thing or two about scoring goals. The former England striker hit 185 in 288 games for Arsenal in an impressive seven-year spell at the north London club between 1991 and 1998.

Next up for the Gunners is a home match against another of Wright's former clubs, Crystal Palace, on January 20th.

More Arsenal stories

Arsenal may have to aim for alternative striker targets after being dealt a double blow in their pursuit of two big names.

But the Gunners could be about to sign a highly-rated European wonderkid.

And a Manchester City star has been linked with a move to north London.