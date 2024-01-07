Arsenal and Chelsea target Ivan Toney reveals 'pain' at watching England in World Cup

Ivan Toney says it hurt to watch England at the 2022 World Cup after missing out on the squad.

Despite the Brentford striker's great form at the time, Three Lions boss Gareth Southgate did not select him for the tournament in Qatar.

Toney's omission coincided with the emergence of allegations that he had committed numerous betting breaches – which he later admitted, leading to an eight-month ban from football which ends on January 17.

Toney earned his sole England cap to date in a Euro 2024 qualifying win over Ukraine in March last year (Image credit: Getty Images)

Now, the former Newcastle and Peterborough United man – a rumoured January transfer target for Arsenal and Chelsea – has spoken about the anguish of not being involved in England's World Cup campaign.

Toney – who called the timing of how the allegations coming out "spiteful" – told Sky Sports: ""I did watch a bit [of the World Cup], but that was even more painful watching knowing I could have been involved in that...

"But listen, what's done is done. I can't change [anything]. Yes, it was painful, but life is painful sometimes. You have just got to fly by it and concentrate on what is in front rather than what is behind."

Toney has scored 68 goals in 124 appearances for Brentford (Image credit: Getty Images)

Toney – who hit a hat-trick for Brentford's B team in a behind-closed-doors friendly against Southampton U23s on Saturday – could return to action when the Bees host Nottingham Forest in the Premier League on January 20.

The 27-year-old scored 20 top-flight goals last term, with only Erling Haaland and Harry Kane managing more.

He'll no doubt have his sights set on a spot in England's Euro 2024 squad – but for whom will he be playing his club football between February and the end of the campaign?

