Willems expects PSV exit

Netherlands defender Jetro Willems has revealed he is highly likely to leave PSV before the transfer window closes.

The 22-year-old made the announcement after playing in his side's 1-0 victory over Feyenoord in the Johan Cruyff Shield on Sunday.

Willems has been with PSV for five years having joined them from Sparta Rotterdam in August 2011.

He only has one year remaining on his contract, with PSV reportedly demanding around €10million if they are to sell him, with the player himself recently stating that Champions League clubs from Europe's top leagues have expressed an interest.

"There are a number of clubs that have been in touch," Willems, who has also been linked with Liverpool, said to Fox Sports.

"We are looking at my options. I don't know whether I will be gone by the time the Eredivisie season has started [on August 5], but things will be alright, I am not overly worried about that.

"I am focused on PSV for now. We won another trophy today, silverware just keeps coming."

He added to Eindhovens Dagblad: "I have been here now for five years and will always remain committed as long as I have this shirt on.

"I am not going to do probabilities because I don't want to disappoint anyone. But it is clear that a transfer can happen."

The left-back has won the Eredivisie title in each of the last two seasons and racked up 20 caps for Netherlands since making his debut in May 2012 against Bulgaria.