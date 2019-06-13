Arsenal making progress in efforts to sign Saint Etienne defender - report

The centre-back has been heavily linked with a summer switch to the Emirates after impressing in Ligue 1 during the 2018/19 campaign.

10Sport reports that progress is being made and the Gunners are pushing the hardest to secure the signature of the 18-year-old, who has also attracted the interest of Manchester United.

The transfer could be finalised in the next few weeks, although Saint Etienne have made their requirements clear.

The Ligue 1 side want a fee of around €30 million and the guarantee of having the player return to them on loan for the 2019/20 season.

Saliba made 16 league appearances for his club last season, helping them to a fourth-placed finish in Ligue 1.

