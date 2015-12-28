Williams hails Swansea's defensive display

Ashley Williams hailed Swansea City's new-found defensive strength, as they claimed a third successive Premier League clean sheet to take a point at Crystal Palace.

Since Garry Monk's departure in December, Swansea have picked up five points from a potential 12 following Monday's 0-0 draw.

Williams was a rock at the heart of their defence at Selhurst Park with a number of vital interceptions to keep Palace at bay, but he was quick to praise the whole side as they moved two points clear of the drop zone.

"This is a tough place to come," he said. "We defended brilliantly to get a third clean sheet on the bounce, it is what we wanted and what we needed.

"I am pleased with today's work. It was vital, absolutely necessary.

"We did brilliantly - we knew coming here we would have to defend [a lot] and to be men and stand up, and everyone on the pitch did that."