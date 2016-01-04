Williams with 'work to do' to impress Pardew

Crystal Palace manager Alan Pardew challenged Jonny Williams to push for a first-team spot after being recalled from Nottingham Forest.

Williams was recalled from his Forest loan stint two weeks early due to Palace's injuries, with Pardew's men sitting seventh in the Premier League.

Pardew said the 22-year-old had been decent for Forest without overly impressing, leaving him with work to do to be named in Palace's squad in January.

Williams came off the bench in his side's 3-0 loss to Chelsea on Sunday and Pardew said he had seen little of the Wales international.

"That's for him to try and push me [to be in the 25-man squad]. He got into the squad today because we were so short of players and I'll make no odds about that," Pardew said.

"It's not like he's ripped the place up at Nottingham Forest. He's still got a lot of work to do.

"He's a favourite player here. I have seen zero of him.

"I love him though, as a boy – like we all do. That's one of the reasons that the fans love him because he has a fantastic personality.

"But he needs to play well. He did OK today and it's nice to see him."

Williams made 10 appearances for Forest in the Championship, where they sit 14th in the table.