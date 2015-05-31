Willian, Filipe Luis, Cuadrado to miss Premier League start

Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho confirmed on Sunday that South American players involved in the Copa America will miss the start of the 2015-16 Premier League.

The Stamford Bridge-based club have three players who will play at the tournament that starts on June 11 in Chile - Brazilian duo Willian and Filipe Luis, as well as Colombia's Juan Cuadrado.

With the Copa America ending just over a month before the beginning of the new Premier League campaign, Mourinho said he will have to make do without the trio for the start of Chelsea's title defence.

"They need holidays. It's very important for them they have their proper rest," Mourinho told reporters in Sydney ahead of Chelsea's friendly with Sydney FC on Tuesday.

"They [his squad] are at their limits of their physical and mental energy. In a couple of weeks they will have their month holiday to prepare for pre-season.

"The players in the Copa America will need a rest after that. Willian, Cuadrado and Filipe will not start the season with us, for sure."

One player who will definitely start the new campaign will be skipper John Terry, who played every minute of every game this season on his way to a fourth Premier League winner's medal.

The 34-year-old defender claims he has no plans to hang up his boots and feels he silenced a few critics with his performances this season.

"At my age you kind of get written off… so it's nice on a personal note to have played every game," Terry said.

"I don't know what it's down to. The manager and staff play a big part the way we train. During international games as well, a few days rest I benefitted from.

"I'm hoping it's going to continue for a couple more years at least. I'm hoping to finish my career at Chelsea and I'm hoping I can do that under the manager and continue to play."