Willie Collum to referee Scottish Cup final

Willie Collum will referee the William Hill Scottish Cup final between Hearts and Celtic at Hampden Park on May 25.

The Scottish Football Association confirmed the 40-year-old will handle his second season-ending showpiece after being the man in the middle in the 2015 final between Inverness and Falkirk.

Collum has been in charge of three Scottish Cup fixtures this season, including Hearts’ fourth-round win over Livingston and Celtic’s sixth-round victory over Hibernian.

He also refereed the Betfred Cup semi-final between Hearts and Celtic at Murrayfield last October.

Collum will be assisted at Hampden Park by Alan Mulvanny and Ralph Gordon, with Don Robertson as fourth official and Kevin Clancy and Bobby Madden the additional assistant referees.