Wilmots: Belgium on the attack for Argentina

Wilmots' men, having reached the last eight for the first time since 1986, will take on the two-time champions in Brasilia.

And despite Argentina's attack being led by star forward Lionel Messi, the head coach has urged his side to stick with the principles that have taken them to this point.

Wilmots said: "We are sticking to our philosophy, we will not only defend. We have a very strong collective compact state. Together we must attack and defend.

"We can make history and the players realise that."

Aiding the cause is the possibility of Wilmots having a fully-fit squad to select from.

He said: "There are three players that are questionable: [Toby] Alderweireld, [Moussa] Dembele and [Jan] Vertonghen, but we hope that tomorrow everyone will be fit. We wait to see what impact the training will have on the players."